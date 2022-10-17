2022 10/17 V1.0.19 update log

1 Add a new challenge to Boss [Mysterious Old Man], which is located under the giant cactus in the sunset forest area of Sunset Wilderness. Come and experience the exciting fight between cowboys and immortals! Players can enter this area only after completing the main chapter [Save Kady].

New achievement [Legendary Cowboy], which can be obtained after successfully challenging [Mysterious Old Man]! Add the item "essence of stars", which can be obtained after successfully challenging the "mysterious old man". You can exchange it for a new vehicle in subsequent versions.

4 Boss [Bony Dragon Anis]'s bone spur bullet screen has been strengthened again. Ha ha, it was too weak before.

5 When the player's HP is less than 20%, there will be a reminder of residual blood.

6 Fixed the bug that the weapon displayed abnormally after Boss died