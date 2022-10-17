Hotfix（alpha version）-v0.85.326.150

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Feature adjustment:

Optimized the performance of some interfaces

Optimized some text descriptions

Performance optimization:

Changed the timeline event icon

BUG fix:

Fixed the problem that the achievements Hard-Drinking and Well-Read could not be completed (edited)

Fixed some interface issues

Fixed the problem that the size of the white preview model in the construction stage is quite different from the actual model

Fixed the problem that the difficulty in the save and read file interface does not match the actual one (only valid for save files saved after updating)

Fixed the problem that the priority move-in in the dock setting will automatically become the priority move-out

Fixed the problem that farmers could not be selected when changing the profession of citizens manually

Fixed the problem that the model of the Grand Palace displayed abnormally in urp mode

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

Warning

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community