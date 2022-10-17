 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Planet Crafter update for 17 October 2022

"Lore & Automation" - Patch #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9735434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Terraformers!

I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.
As usual, restart Steam to get the patch.

Patch update :

  • Fix undroppable items bug if a warden key was present in the inventory
  • Fix autocrafter small bug
  • Minor improvement in algae spreader and outside farm
  • Minor improvements on terrain

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games

Changed files in this update

Dépôt : The Planet Crafter Depot 1284192
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link