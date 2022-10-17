"Lore & Automation" - Patch #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9735434 · Last edited 17 October 2022 – 09:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Terraformers!

I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.

As usual, restart Steam to get the patch.

Patch update :

Fix undroppable items bug if a warden key was present in the inventory

Fix autocrafter small bug

Minor improvement in algae spreader and outside farm

Minor improvements on terrain

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games