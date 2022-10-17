"Lore & Automation" - Patch #1

Hello Terraformers!
I've just uploaded a small patch on the main branch.
As usual, restart Steam to get the patch.
Patch update :
- Fix undroppable items bug if a warden key was present in the inventory
- Fix autocrafter small bug
- Minor improvement in algae spreader and outside farm
- Minor improvements on terrain
Stay in the loop
As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :
- Follow us on Steam
- Subscribe to our newsletter
- follow us on youtube and on twitter
- Join the official reddit
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
Changed files in this update