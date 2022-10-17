 Skip to content

Vampire Survivors update for 17 October 2022

0.11.400 - Save Data changes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Rolling out a change to the save data location/system to avoid surprises on launch day for v1.0

**- Disabled Steam AUTO-Cloud. Steam Cloud is now implemented in-game.[/b
This is to avoid synchronization issues that were showing the wrong save file the first time the latest version was booted up. The Save Data path has now been finalised and it's in the default Steam userdata folder.
When booting up the game in the new version for the first time, you'll see a line of text letting you know that the save data is being migrated.
The old backup systems are still in place in case anything goes wrong.

[b]- Little QOL:** 5 items treasure chests become skippable if you've played the game too much ❤

