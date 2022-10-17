Version 0.6.6

New:
Brush mode for map editor (hold the CTRL key)
Quick button for map editor
Improvement:
Online battle, reduce the chance of failure to send operation instructions
Online battle, my round remaining time is less than 10 seconds countdown prompt
Repair:
Fixed an issue where the difficulty of the computer could not be changed in edit maps
Fixed an issue where the computer name was displayed incorrectly when edit maps
Fixed an issue where the number of players was incorrect when edit the map for the first time
Changed files in this update