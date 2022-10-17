Version 0.6.6

New:

Brush mode for map editor (hold the CTRL key)

Quick button for map editor

Improvement:

Online battle, reduce the chance of failure to send operation instructions

Online battle, my round remaining time is less than 10 seconds countdown prompt

Repair:

Fixed an issue where the difficulty of the computer could not be changed in edit maps

Fixed an issue where the computer name was displayed incorrectly when edit maps

Fixed an issue where the number of players was incorrect when edit the map for the first time