V1.05.01 is now live!

New Features

Gossip screen! At any location, learn where rampaging enemies are, and if you're lucky, pick up a clue on nearby dungeons, etc.

You can now change the order of your party on the Formations screen! (Useful for grouping missile and melee troops together)

More varied opponents! Bandits, Orcs, Elves and Undead encounters all now come in different flavours. Some will have more missile troops, some more magic, some more elites, some more numerous. Look out for some rare and unusual combinations too!

Settlements that are destroyed now have settlement destroyed graphics! (Thanks to Willsama again!)



Info

Details of the free skills and stats given at level 5,10 and 15 added to the Class info screen (F2).

On the Specialisation screen at level 5, added tooltip to character, showing all skills and traits.

Added Beast stats (Attack, Defence, Damage etc) tooltip when you have recruited them.

"Darkness ends" message (and in the log) when the spell runs out.

Gameplay



New option on new game to stop orc bands getting ridiculously big. In effect, if you turn off orc threat and elder invasions, you can now play and ignore the story of The Game.

Fixes

Fixed crash in combat when burning many enemies at once.

Fixed white background when visiting New Feygrim.

Fixed F2 screen not working if used from the strategic map screen.

Fixed white square replacing face briefly on axing or specialising a character.

If you have a beast in your left hand and use swap weapon to swap to a two handed weapon, the beast will be released.

Corrected beast noises on releasing them. (It was always dog bark)

Fix text to rare Vampire/Beautiful/Ugly character event.

Fix when you get a new party member via event and you have a full team. This recruit will no longer be lost, instead they will hang about until a slot is free, then join.

Balance

Kill orc champion quest refined - MUCH more loot now given, and a big relations boost once quest completed.

You will receive the free Shield skill on level 5/10/15 only if you are a shield user. Non shield users will get a relevent weapon increase instead. (e.g. Knights get this at level 5 - not all professions)

Wizards and Ninjas get a free pip of armour to help balance them slightly. Those robes they wear don't just keep out the cold!

Rat Crisis! Again... This was still virtually impossible to complete. Now, with judicious use of the new Gossip screen and a bit of dedication to hunting these pests down, it should be possible... I did it! :)

Stop randomly generated zombies in first 100 days.

Toned down Dragon numbers.