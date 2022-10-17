Pixelmancer Update 0.43

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.43!
- - - UPDATES & BUG FIXES - - -
- Re-designed the menu background
- Soul Hunter achievement should now work better (Soul Hunter must hit you to get the achievement)
- Increased Soul Hunter spawn audio
- Added more Steam achievements
- Added a gold effect for maxed out upgrades
- Removed "Max" text from maxed out upgrades
- Fixed paused bug in main menu
- Health for enemies and pets are hidden until taken damage
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -
Hope you like the new menu designs with the juicy golden look for maxing out the upgrades :)
