Pixelmancer Update 0.43

Share · View all patches · Build 9734660 · Last edited 17 October 2022 – 06:46:14 UTC by Wendy

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.43!

Re-designed the menu background

Soul Hunter achievement should now work better (Soul Hunter must hit you to get the achievement)

Increased Soul Hunter spawn audio

Added more Steam achievements

Added a gold effect for maxed out upgrades

Removed "Max" text from maxed out upgrades

Fixed paused bug in main menu

Health for enemies and pets are hidden until taken damage

- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

Hope you like the new menu designs with the juicy golden look for maxing out the upgrades :)