Pixelmancer update for 17 October 2022

Pixelmancer Update 0.43

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.43!

- - - UPDATES & BUG FIXES - - -
  • Re-designed the menu background
  • Soul Hunter achievement should now work better (Soul Hunter must hit you to get the achievement)
  • Increased Soul Hunter spawn audio
  • Added more Steam achievements
  • Added a gold effect for maxed out upgrades
  • Removed "Max" text from maxed out upgrades
  • Fixed paused bug in main menu
  • Health for enemies and pets are hidden until taken damage
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

Hope you like the new menu designs with the juicy golden look for maxing out the upgrades :)

