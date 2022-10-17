Territory – Alpha 4.25 – Default Branch – Options

Added

3 New Game Settings have been added:

Hunter Attacks Enabled

Raider Attacks Enabled

Visitor Attacks Enabled

These can be found in the game settings menu:



These settings enable players to disable the dynamic attacks on their base if that’s how you want to play the game. Just be aware that these attacks are a core part of the game design and gameplay loop so only uncheck if you are certain that you only want to build, craft, farm and explore in your own time. The game will be a much slower and chill experience without the attacks.

The intention of the attacks in the gameplay loop is to give players a reason to build up their base defenses and repel attacks. The attacks will become more forceful as you level up your character.

You will still have the regular roaming hunters and other animals that can spawn near your base.

I'd like to hear feedback on this and ideas for some other game options moving forward, cheers!

Fixed