Patch 1.01a

Hey everyone!

I wanted to thank everyone for insane amount of support I received during this launch weekend. PC Gamer recently posted about my small indie game, which I never thought is possible. I am receiving hundreds of messages from people, which is quite overwhelming. I am trying to organize all the feedback and get on to fixing things as soon as I can, most of the fixes will be coming in the next few days, but right now I am applying patch to fix most critical ones: