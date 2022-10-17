Patch 1.01a

Hey everyone!
I wanted to thank everyone for insane amount of support I received during this launch weekend. PC Gamer recently posted about my small indie game, which I never thought is possible. I am receiving hundreds of messages from people, which is quite overwhelming. I am trying to organize all the feedback and get on to fixing things as soon as I can, most of the fixes will be coming in the next few days, but right now I am applying patch to fix most critical ones:
- Fixed the bug when the game froze after quitting the cutscene with escape key
- Fixed runic forge upgrades not working for elemental attack
- Fixed exploit in Volflar tourist quest
- Fixed tooltip in the corner still hanging after gathering ore/plants/wood
- Fixed pretty funny bug with pathfinding in the wizard tower in the first zone, which caused animals around the tower running towards it and attacking the player. Had a few laughs watching people being surprised by it on live streams, but it still needed to be fixed
- Fixed falling through terrain while entering goblin hideout cave sometimes
- Reduced intensity of enchant weapon vfx on weapons and shields. Few people complained that it nauseating to look at.
- Fixed few dialog options still hanging after killing assassin in Golden Forest
- Fixed manacost of paladin seal
- Fixed few bugged expeditions
- Increased damage for few high-level two-handed weapons
