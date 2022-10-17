 Skip to content

Gedonia update for 17 October 2022

Patch 1.01a

Patch 1.01a · Build 9734363

Hey everyone!

I wanted to thank everyone for insane amount of support I received during this launch weekend. PC Gamer recently posted about my small indie game, which I never thought is possible. I am receiving hundreds of messages from people, which is quite overwhelming. I am trying to organize all the feedback and get on to fixing things as soon as I can, most of the fixes will be coming in the next few days, but right now I am applying patch to fix most critical ones:

  • Fixed the bug when the game froze after quitting the cutscene with escape key
  • Fixed runic forge upgrades not working for elemental attack
  • Fixed exploit in Volflar tourist quest
  • Fixed tooltip in the corner still hanging after gathering ore/plants/wood
  • Fixed pretty funny bug with pathfinding in the wizard tower in the first zone, which caused animals around the tower running towards it and attacking the player. Had a few laughs watching people being surprised by it on live streams, but it still needed to be fixed
  • Fixed falling through terrain while entering goblin hideout cave sometimes
  • Reduced intensity of enchant weapon vfx on weapons and shields. Few people complained that it nauseating to look at.
  • Fixed few dialog options still hanging after killing assassin in Golden Forest
  • Fixed manacost of paladin seal
  • Fixed few bugged expeditions
  • Increased damage for few high-level two-handed weapons

