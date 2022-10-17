-Country data and player's country can now be changed during a custom game.
-Chat is now available for private multiplayer games.
-Multiplayer: the starting army size has been reduced for the strongest countries and the starting money has been doubled for all players.
-Added settings to customize the colors of all countries on the base map at once.
Minor update
