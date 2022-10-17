Halloween Hotfix 5 and Balance Update

Changes:

You can now open the pouch in combat - but you cannot use the items inside

The pumpkin king now appears later in the dungeon - making it easier to get 7 scary items

Dungeons are now slightly more random and can sometimes have 2 shops on a floor

Expiring events now give you a few additional moves to reach them

Item Balance Changes:

Bag of Shurikens - common -> uncommon - no longer requires energy to use - back to being automatic

Candy Corn blade now has 4 upgrade slots

Venom Sword - 2 -> 1 energy

Venom Sword no longer removes poison

Removed the negative effect from the windmill -> 2 to 3 spaces

Vorpal Sword - 2 -> 1 energy scaling energy

Cactus - common -> uncommon

Toy Piano -> now instrument

Trumpet legendary -> rare

Violin rare -> legendary

My first wand -> on use, +1 mana cost each turn

Crab Cactus 2 -> 3 spikes when attacked

Apprentice Staff gets a forge slots -> increases mana requirement per combat -> 4 -> 7 damage

Fishing Hook damage 8-> 10

Toy Machete 4 -> 2 uses

Pins Buckler -> base 0 -> 2 block

Pins Buckler +2 -> +3 per adjacent scary item

Cleansing Wand 2 -> 1 space. Removes 100% of status effects on enemy

Battle Ring is conductive

Bug Fixes:

Fixed several images that had low quality

Fixed several issues with heart rings in the item pouch

Fixed a map creation error

Fixed a glitch where cave-ins could cause unreachable rooms but they were still visible on the map

Fixed several glitches with the pouch

Fixed translation glitch in the Item Atlas Help screen

Fixed an issue with the paladin sword where its effect would stack