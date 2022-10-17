Halloween Hotfix 5 and Balance Update

Changes:
You can now open the pouch in combat - but you cannot use the items inside
The pumpkin king now appears later in the dungeon - making it easier to get 7 scary items
Dungeons are now slightly more random and can sometimes have 2 shops on a floor
Expiring events now give you a few additional moves to reach them
Item Balance Changes:
Bag of Shurikens - common -> uncommon - no longer requires energy to use - back to being automatic
Candy Corn blade now has 4 upgrade slots
Venom Sword - 2 -> 1 energy
Venom Sword no longer removes poison
Removed the negative effect from the windmill -> 2 to 3 spaces
Vorpal Sword - 2 -> 1 energy scaling energy
Cactus - common -> uncommon
Toy Piano -> now instrument
Trumpet legendary -> rare
Violin rare -> legendary
My first wand -> on use, +1 mana cost each turn
Crab Cactus 2 -> 3 spikes when attacked
Apprentice Staff gets a forge slots -> increases mana requirement per combat -> 4 -> 7 damage
Fishing Hook damage 8-> 10
Toy Machete 4 -> 2 uses
Pins Buckler -> base 0 -> 2 block
Pins Buckler +2 -> +3 per adjacent scary item
Cleansing Wand 2 -> 1 space. Removes 100% of status effects on enemy
Battle Ring is conductive
Bug Fixes:
Fixed several images that had low quality
Fixed several issues with heart rings in the item pouch
Fixed a map creation error
Fixed a glitch where cave-ins could cause unreachable rooms but they were still visible on the map
Fixed several glitches with the pouch
Fixed translation glitch in the Item Atlas Help screen
Fixed an issue with the paladin sword where its effect would stack
Changed depots in testingbranch branch