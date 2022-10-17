 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 17 October 2022

Small Fix part 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vehicle parts can be found in a variety of colors again.

Rusty tools can be found at gas stations again.

Reduced the amount of rusty pipes at the old gas station.

Changed files in this update

