Just Go update for 17 October 2022

Patch update: 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9734144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Go Players,

Here are the main features of the new version 1.1.0 update:

  • Recent professional matches have been added and will be updated in real time (integrated with gokifu.com)
  • You can request a rematch in the Steam Online game
  • Added Tsumego answers and variations
  • Fixed some hints/tips in the "Basic Capture" Tsumego section

The upcoming update will add restricted rankings for OGS searches and allow users to freely add or subtract skill points in career mode.

In addition, the ability to show subsequent changes on each move in the replay will be updated later this week.

- Studio Amateur

