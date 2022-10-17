DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER Sigma 5.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9733875 · Last edited 17 October 2022 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy

I've been listening to feedback and have decided to make some changes.

Cycorpions are now slower on Medium and Little Baby difficulties

Improved Cycorpion visibility, the solar panels on their backs now glow blue making them hard to miss even in the dark.

Doombas fire less and with slower speed bullets on Medium and Little Baby mode

You can no longer shoot or hit portals. This now means you can do seamless portal transitions with the Shocker Punch

You can now only walljump when side-ways next to a wall. I'm hoping this will make people realize walljumps aren't meant for spider-manning.

Fixed an issue where enemies would clip with the floor in some levels of The Cancer.

Did a minor re-design to most UI designs. A bigger one is planned later.

Added a pixelization slider.

Fixed a lot of issues with the options settings not working properly.

You can change the color palette now.

The blood particles have been edited a bit. I wanted to make them look a little less like the ones from a certain other really cool game, but didn't wanna change them too much as I'm already really fond of these ones. May still do some more changes here and there in future updates.

Fixed some issues with the Garbage World poison water.

There's a sale going on right now that's ending tomorrow, so be sure to purchase now if you haven't already!

Also the demo was outdated so I deleted it.