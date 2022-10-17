The fast food update

Hey cyberpunk city builders! It's been a while since I was this excited about an update. With this release, your cities will now face 2 new organizations: KoKola and McSoynald's. Each of them may decide to join your city, opening structures and influencing its development. These organizations will be available on top of the 4 organizations already present in your cities: the criminal syndacate Yakuza, the social media conglomerate Bonfire, the muscle-augmentation world leader Theta Corporation, the eye augmentation research company Wajima. But let's take a look at the new organizations!

Please note that, due to geopolitical history and trade limitations, some organizations will not be present in all of the regions of the world. Try out different Trade Authorities regions to try different organizations!

KoKola



The KoKola Company is the biggest manufacturer of carbonated drinks in the world. Its secret receipe has been the subject of debate, but it has been proven not to be have addictive capabilities (drink responsibly). KoKola may open flagship stores in your city if your poor population is big enough to warrant enough demand for its (amazing) carbonated drinks. Once established in your city, KoKola flagship stores will stimulate even more demand for low-income commercial activities and shops.

McSoynald's



The McSoynald's corporation is the world leader in soy-based meat replacements. Its factories span all over the globe, and its soy-based patties and lab-grown chicken tenders are widely accepted as the most popular options for not-wealthy citizens in every trade authority. The McSoynald's corp. real advantage is its manufacturing process. You can attract McSoynald's by providing enough low-income workforce, and enough space for factories to grow. Once McSoynald's steps in, your low-income citizens will receive a huge wage boost, bringing in even more manifacturing capabilities to your city.

🩹Fixed a bug where some cities that had canals intersecting with roads were not loading after save

📈 City sounds should be easier to hear and slightly more prominent

This update brings me one step closer to completing the full vision of what Skid Cities will be. I hope to be able to complete the game before the end of the year. I hope you will enjoy this update! If you like the game, please leave a review on Steam.