'Demon Go!' v1.2.3 Updated!
The part where the condition of obtaining a star is not properly determined by clearing the stage without using the item has been modified.
We'll be preparing for the next update!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
'Demon Go!' v1.2.3 Updated!
The part where the condition of obtaining a star is not properly determined by clearing the stage without using the item has been modified.
We'll be preparing for the next update!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update