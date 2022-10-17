 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demon Go! update for 17 October 2022

'Demon Go!' v1.2.3 Updated!

Share · View all patches · Build 9733725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

'Demon Go!' v1.2.3 Updated!

The part where the condition of obtaining a star is not properly determined by clearing the stage without using the item has been modified.

We'll be preparing for the next update!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link