The translation team of Enter The Backrooms worked very hard to bring you this latest Beta for Release Version V! Not only does this Beta include updated translations for the game, it improves the menu in Sandbox Mode, adds a new controls setting, and makes a mountain of small adjustments.

Here are the highlights of R-V Beta VIII:

Updated translations for the new content coming in Release Version V

Added Dutch Translations. Thanks to TreeBruh and Red Tree for translating!

Improved method of level selection in Sandbox Menu

New “Smooth Turning” setting that smooths the motion of looking around

Updated the Credits Screen with links to articles that inspired ETB content

Added social media links for Discord and Reddit to the main menu

Fixed crashing on Level 12 (hopefully)

Replaced boxes with more efficient models to improve performance

You can now control arcade minigames with normal movement keybinds

When the game crashes, it will now automatically open the crashlog

Made more sound effects for Soul Armor

Many other small fixes and adjustments

Huge shout out to the translators for their efforts this time around. Enter The Backrooms wouldn’t be the same without them! As for Release Version V, as long as no big issues are found this week, this is the last Beta for the full update. My goal is to release the full update by next weekend. It’s been a wild two and a half years, and I can’t wait to release this exceptional update to the world. See you all again very soon!