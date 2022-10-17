Airmen 1.23.16: Bone Beams

This year's Spookening Event kicks off this update temporarily enabling the completion of Spookening challenges and adding a series of bony new parts to build with. The new bone beams and their rib variants can be unlocked by extracting any amount of ancient bone. Meat and bone walker legs can also be unlocked through researching Pressure Actuation and extracting any amount of ancient bone and demon flesh.

1.23.16

Major Features

Added bone beams.

Added bone walker legs.

Minor Features

Added each weapon's projectile guide to their part details guide list.

Reduced the autohammer size of the beam mount to 0 so it does not impact autohammer range.

Bug Fixes