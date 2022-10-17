 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airmen update for 17 October 2022

Airmen 1.23.16: Bone Beams

Share · View all patches · Build 9733513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This year's Spookening Event kicks off this update temporarily enabling the completion of Spookening challenges and adding a series of bony new parts to build with. The new bone beams and their rib variants can be unlocked by extracting any amount of ancient bone. Meat and bone walker legs can also be unlocked through researching Pressure Actuation and extracting any amount of ancient bone and demon flesh.

1.23.16

Major Features
  • Added bone beams.
  • Added bone walker legs.
Minor Features
  • Added each weapon's projectile guide to their part details guide list.
  • Reduced the autohammer size of the beam mount to 0 so it does not impact autohammer range.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the projectile guides foldout toggle toggling the wrong group.

Changed files in this update

Airmen Windows Depot 647741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link