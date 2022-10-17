 Skip to content

Night Cascades update for 17 October 2022

1.02 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9733453 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch was issued today - you can tell whether you have the new version by looking for "1.02s" in the top right corner of the title screen.

This update adds more explanation the first time that you encounter an Intuition Mode puzzle:

Hopefully this will make it more understandable for future players if they can see how to guess which direction to look for the Eye based on the curving lines. Wherever you click, you SHOULD get some clues that help you tell whether you're close or not and which way you should look next.

If this still makes no sense, comment and we'll see if we can elaborate further!

No new game content has been added, this is really more for the benefit of future players.

Changed files in this update

Night Cascades Linux Core Depot 1743081
  • Loading history…
Night Cascades Windows Core Depot 1743082
  • Loading history…
Night Cascades Mac Core Depot 1743083
  • Loading history…
