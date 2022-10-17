Update Notes for Oct 17

(Oct 11)Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 6, this process may take about 1-2 weeks(There may be delays)

hence the updats are only related to balancing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding

-Fixed a bug where interactions with npcs is disabled after exiting the library(?)

-Added reroll function for cultivation methods/techniques/tribulation rewards; Can reroll once per selection;Reroll costs roroll count and soul fragments;Max 10 reroll count per run

-Updated gamepad conrtols involving selections: cultivation methods/techniques/tribulation rewards/npc interactions; No longer need to move cursor to make selection

-Meteorite and injured person encounters can no longer spawn in zone 1

-Updated font size for bookshelf descriptions

-Floating island book of cultivation methods: Locked cultivation method's icons are set to black