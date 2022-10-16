1.02 Update

Player Changes:
- New damage formula: ((Character Base Damage Skill Damage Multiplier) Item Bonuses) + Flat Damage) * Crit Damage if Crit Hit;
- Base Max Health reduced from 300 to 250;
Item Adjustments:
- Crushing Sword: stat boost decreased from 100% Damage to 20%;
- Emergency Pistol: hidden bonus damage to stunned enemies removed;
- Justice Rapier: stat boost decreased from 50% Crit Damage to 10%;
- Killing Edge: stat boost decreased from 100% Crit Damage to 10%;
- Musashi Scarf: stat boost decreased from 50% Crit Damage to 10%;
- Time Bound Dagger: removed Crit Damage stat boost;
- Evilborn Gauntlet: bonus damage to enemies preparing to attack reduced from +300% to +80%;
- B.I.A.: had a wrong description, gives 20% CDR not 10 flat damage;
- Butterfly Sword: was giving 15% damage boost not 5%, reduced to 10% and fixed description;
- Phantom Jewel: had a wrong description, gives 5% CDR not 10% HP;
- All Life Steal will now only apply once per attack instead of for each enemy hit;
- Moonlight Curse: reduced Life Steal from 5% to 1%;
Enemy Changes:
- Warlock: increased armor by 140% and HP by 42%;
- Hawk: Decreased claw melee attack damage from 45 to 35;
- Basic Enemies break duration reduced to 0.5 seconds;
- Bosses break duration reduced to 1 second;
- Basic Enemies rest time between attacks reduced drastically;
- Drastically Increased enemy quantity;
Bugfixes:
- Fixed broken game state when all players die at the same time while holding one revive item (Decapitated Head);
Quality of Life:
- Now as long as you keep holding the Jump and Down buttons, you'll keep passing through One Way Platforms, instead of having to press Down and Jump every time;
- Camera now avoids hiding players behind health bars in multiplayer;
- Added Breakable Crystals to each side of the smaller rooms with Teleporters to make it easier to maintain combos when passing through;
- Drastically reduced amount of points needed to reach unlock goals across the board, retroactive;
Please give feedback especially in terms of balance and camera movement in multiplayer!
Next up I'll be working on the Achievements.
Thank you!
-Gio
Changed files in this update