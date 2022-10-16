1.02 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9733252 · Last edited 16 October 2022 – 23:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Player Changes:

New damage formula: ((Character Base Damage Skill Damage Multiplier) Item Bonuses) + Flat Damage) * Crit Damage if Crit Hit;

Base Max Health reduced from 300 to 250;

Item Adjustments:

Crushing Sword: stat boost decreased from 100% Damage to 20%;

Emergency Pistol: hidden bonus damage to stunned enemies removed;

Justice Rapier: stat boost decreased from 50% Crit Damage to 10%;

Killing Edge: stat boost decreased from 100% Crit Damage to 10%;

Musashi Scarf: stat boost decreased from 50% Crit Damage to 10%;

Time Bound Dagger: removed Crit Damage stat boost;

Evilborn Gauntlet: bonus damage to enemies preparing to attack reduced from +300% to +80%;

B.I.A.: had a wrong description, gives 20% CDR not 10 flat damage;

Butterfly Sword: was giving 15% damage boost not 5%, reduced to 10% and fixed description;

Phantom Jewel: had a wrong description, gives 5% CDR not 10% HP;

All Life Steal will now only apply once per attack instead of for each enemy hit;

Moonlight Curse: reduced Life Steal from 5% to 1%;

Enemy Changes:

Warlock: increased armor by 140% and HP by 42%;

Hawk: Decreased claw melee attack damage from 45 to 35;

Basic Enemies break duration reduced to 0.5 seconds;

Bosses break duration reduced to 1 second;

Basic Enemies rest time between attacks reduced drastically;

Drastically Increased enemy quantity;

Bugfixes:

Fixed broken game state when all players die at the same time while holding one revive item (Decapitated Head);

Quality of Life:

Now as long as you keep holding the Jump and Down buttons, you'll keep passing through One Way Platforms, instead of having to press Down and Jump every time;

Camera now avoids hiding players behind health bars in multiplayer;

Added Breakable Crystals to each side of the smaller rooms with Teleporters to make it easier to maintain combos when passing through;

Drastically reduced amount of points needed to reach unlock goals across the board, retroactive;

Please give feedback especially in terms of balance and camera movement in multiplayer!

Next up I'll be working on the Achievements.

Thank you!

-Gio