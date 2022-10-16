 Skip to content

Machina Blade update for 16 October 2022

1.02 Update

Build 9733252

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Player Changes:

  • New damage formula: ((Character Base Damage Skill Damage Multiplier) Item Bonuses) + Flat Damage) * Crit Damage if Crit Hit;
  • Base Max Health reduced from 300 to 250;

Item Adjustments:

  • Crushing Sword: stat boost decreased from 100% Damage to 20%;
  • Emergency Pistol: hidden bonus damage to stunned enemies removed;
  • Justice Rapier: stat boost decreased from 50% Crit Damage to 10%;
  • Killing Edge: stat boost decreased from 100% Crit Damage to 10%;
  • Musashi Scarf: stat boost decreased from 50% Crit Damage to 10%;
  • Time Bound Dagger: removed Crit Damage stat boost;
  • Evilborn Gauntlet: bonus damage to enemies preparing to attack reduced from +300% to +80%;
  • B.I.A.: had a wrong description, gives 20% CDR not 10 flat damage;
  • Butterfly Sword: was giving 15% damage boost not 5%, reduced to 10% and fixed description;
  • Phantom Jewel: had a wrong description, gives 5% CDR not 10% HP;
  • All Life Steal will now only apply once per attack instead of for each enemy hit;
  • Moonlight Curse: reduced Life Steal from 5% to 1%;

Enemy Changes:

  • Warlock: increased armor by 140% and HP by 42%;
  • Hawk: Decreased claw melee attack damage from 45 to 35;
  • Basic Enemies break duration reduced to 0.5 seconds;
  • Bosses break duration reduced to 1 second;
  • Basic Enemies rest time between attacks reduced drastically;
  • Drastically Increased enemy quantity;

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed broken game state when all players die at the same time while holding one revive item (Decapitated Head);

Quality of Life:

  • Now as long as you keep holding the Jump and Down buttons, you'll keep passing through One Way Platforms, instead of having to press Down and Jump every time;
  • Camera now avoids hiding players behind health bars in multiplayer;
  • Added Breakable Crystals to each side of the smaller rooms with Teleporters to make it easier to maintain combos when passing through;
  • Drastically reduced amount of points needed to reach unlock goals across the board, retroactive;

Please give feedback especially in terms of balance and camera movement in multiplayer!

Next up I'll be working on the Achievements.

Thank you!

-Gio

