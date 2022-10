Acclimate V0.8.0 f1

Release Notes

KNOWN ISSUES

• SLIGHT FPS DROP WHEN LOADING A TERRAIN TILE

• STATS ARE NOT FULLY IMPLEMENTED

• ITEMS IN HOTBAR ARE NOT SAVED

CHANGES

• REMOVED COMBAT TEXT

• RESOLUTION IS NO LONGER SAVED TO PLAYER PREFS

• ADDED MORE USEFUL ITEMS TO THE INVENTORY

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO COOK RAW MEAT

• ADDED A WATER CATCHER TO REFILL WATER BOTTLES

• WHEN EQUIPTING A TOOL OR WEAPON THE PREVIOUSLY EQUIPPED ITEM WILL NOW BE REPLACED

IMPROVEMENTS

• FIXED CAMERA CLIPPING

• IMPROVED GUN AIM AND BULLET SPEED

• FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE THE PLAYER WOULD GET STUCK ON LOG FOUNDATIONS

• FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE THE CURRENT RESOLUTION WAS NOT THE DEFAULT RESOLUTION

• UI IMPROVEMENTS

• FIXED AN ISSUE WHERE CRAFTING RECIPES WOULD REPEAT

• IMPROVED THE WAY RANDOM ITEMS ARE SPAWNED

• FIXED HOTBAR QUICK ACTIONS

• MADE MORE BUILDINGS ACCESSIBLE TO THE PLAYER