Mini Patch 0.86

Just a small update before the big one. The official release date for Endless Mode is October 26th.

See this tweet for a preview: Endless Mode Stress Test

Oh, and one final note: In the upcoming patch I've made a much requested change to lock on weapons. They can now target overshielded enemies (still not asteroids). Overshields now block elemental effects (electric stun, burn damage). Not pictured in the tweet above.

In this patch:

Easy Mode Update

Achievements and stat tracking are now enabled during easy mode. Trial-based achievements will still require you play on the harder difficulty (obviously, you can't select easy mode and trial mode at the same time).

Your high scores will now save on easy mode, but at a 50% penalty.

The startup text has been adjusted to reflect these changes.

Bug Fixes