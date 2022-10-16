Mini Patch 0.86

Just a small update before the big one. The official release date for Endless Mode is October 26th.
See this tweet for a preview: Endless Mode Stress Test
Oh, and one final note: In the upcoming patch I've made a much requested change to lock on weapons. They can now target overshielded enemies (still not asteroids). Overshields now block elemental effects (electric stun, burn damage). Not pictured in the tweet above.
In this patch:
Easy Mode Update
- Achievements and stat tracking are now enabled during easy mode. Trial-based achievements will still require you play on the harder difficulty (obviously, you can't select easy mode and trial mode at the same time).
- Your high scores will now save on easy mode, but at a 50% penalty.
- The startup text has been adjusted to reflect these changes.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Light Rail from targeting the exposed core of the Sting King boss (once the pincers are destroyed)
- Fixed a bug that prevented the user from clicking on the volume controls in the main menu that was introduced by the new custom cursor
- Fixed a bug that prevented the "Many Tanks" trial from activating. Also removed the bonus armor from this trial, and updated the text in the mission menu to reflect this.
Changed files in this update