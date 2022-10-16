Stable release 0.9.16

This is a stable release, focusing on bug fixes and polishing the recent v0.9.15 release. New changes include the following:

Breaking changes:

The accompany objective on mission npcs no longer implicitly sets the save objective. Plugin missions that had "accompany" but not "save" should be changed to include "save" if the intention of the mission is that the npcs live.

Bug fixes:

Added a firing sound to the Ka'het Annihilator Turret, as it was missing one.

The jump range of systems affected by the Ssil Vida activation are now reset when Ssil Vida is deactivated in order to avoid a bug in pathfinding. This change will be reverted in the future once the pathfinding is improved.

Fixed an error where attempting to launch with a fighter as your flagship under certain circumstances could cause you to launch with no ship at all.

Fixed a longstanding bug where npcs could get stuck thinking they need fuel after traveling through a wormhole.

Fixed a bug where fighters would sometimes fail to reparent to a carrier that had space for them when recalled.

Other changes:

Clicking on a planet card on the left side of the map now selects that planet as a destination on your travel plan.

If you would like to share your thoughts on the changes since 0.9.14, we have a feedback box here.

A complete list of changes can be found in the changelog. Special thanks to those who contributed changes to this release: @1010todd, @a-random-lemurian, @Amazinite, @Anarchist2, @Arachi-Lover, @GefullteTaubenbrust2, @Hecter94, @Hurleveur, @LepRyot, @McloughlinGuy, @mOctave, @petervdmeer, @quyykk, @RisingLeaf, @roadrunner56, @samrocketman, @Saugia, @thomasballinger, @tibetiroka, @warp-core, @williaji, and @yjhn.