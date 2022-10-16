Patch 1.0.1 - Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9733094 · Last edited 16 October 2022 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Please check the below patch notes for the 1.0.1 update:

Fixed a bug where players could click the skip talent button immediately after picking a talent.

Fixed a bug where Obliterate would completely destroy Memories of Carnage or Memories of Life.

Fixed a bug where the Difficulty 2 Rukh would not use its basic attack.

Fixed a bug where the player could sometimes automatically skip Storylines after a defeat after starting a new run on the same save file.

Fixed a bug where random encounters would be displayed as completed after a defeat after starting a new run on the same save file.

Fixed a bug where Summoner's Wrath would take the Revenant into consideration and deal 2 extra damage.

Fixed a bug where Precognition would Precognition would be glowing when the Draw Pile is empty.

Fixed a bug where Second Sight would display the wrong warning message and would sometimes not be usable if the player had 1 Mana left.

Fixed a bug where the Reputation tab wouldn't open if the last reward that was picked in a Storyline is a Reputation reward.

Fixed a bug where Genesis would have no Dialogue sometimes after defeat.

Fixed a bug where the pathing would stop in rare occasions during some Storylines.

Removed some tags that were still displayed during some Dialogues encounters and in some keyword descriptions.

Cards spawned through Omen of Origins and returned from the Banish Pile through Infinite Cycle will now correctly have the Ephemeral material highlighted.

Ephemeral Cards that are Conserved will now correctly have their Ephemeral material highlighted once Conserve is removed.

Reinstated Golden Touch affix.

The Merchant will now offer 4 cards after a card shuffle at all times.

Removed the damage portion from Dark Bolt card.

Image of Darkness: Characters affected by Image of Darkness will now be able to target the Jinn of Darkness, but will instead take 25% extra damage from his abilities.

Devotion to Fate will now also increase the Minion's MAX HP by 2 on top of adding 1 Strength for each time it is targeted by a Fate card.

Last Refuge will now also draw 1 card on top of adding 1 Mana whenever the Seer steps into the Forbidden Realm.

Reduced Moonshadow's Max HP by 10%.

Slightly increased the damage and poison application of Maran Whispers' Viper Ferocity.

Slightly increased the amount of damage reduction that Maran's Whispers gains through Stiffen. (30% up from 20%)

Increased the damage taken by Maran's Whispers by an extra 10% for each Dark Viper destroyed. (20% instead of 10% through Viper Scales)

Added a particle effect for Dark Bolt.

Added a particle effect for Pestilence.

Added a particle effect for Soul Kindle.

Jinn of Darkness' particle effect whilst untargetable will now be correctly displayed.

Our next update coming out soon will mostly focus on improving performance, enhancing UI and some balance changes!