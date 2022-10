The Hansa-Brandenburg W.33 was a German two-seat, single-engined low-wing monoplane floatplane which first flew in 1918.

Enjoy flying this seaplane but be aware its take off distance is longer than the Sopwith seaplane. You'll need about 110kph to get airborne next to the red base - and beware the stronger waves out to sea if you put more fuel onboard.