ClientVersion 5494

Earn 1/2/3/4 Fantasy Levels per period by selecting a roster of players whose total scores add up to the top 100%/50%/25%/10% of all participants.<br><br>For every four Fantasy Levels earned, earn shards for the first three levels, and a treasure for the fourth. › Earn 1/2/3/4 Fantasy Levels per period by selecting a roster of players whose total scores add up to the top 100%/50%/25%/10% of all participants.<br><br>Earn Battle Points for each level earned.