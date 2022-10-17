 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sphere: Flying Cities update for 17 October 2022

First Sphere - Flying Cities (v.1.0.2) - Second Hotfix now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9732840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Commanders,
Today, we have released our second full release hotfix (version 1.0.2) for our Sphere - Flying Cities!

Without further ado, the following fixes will be included:

  • Fixed a bug that could lead to savegames no longer loading.

    • Shoutout to everybody, who has provided us with detailed reports and savegames, to get this sorted and tackled quickly! Please keep it up!

  • Implemented Outro-Video

    • No abrupt ending anymore!

  • Fixed a bug with the production components of the Large Processing Plant.

  • Fixed pathfinding of pedestrians in the residential complex.

Wanna leave feedback, suggestions, chat about the game?

Please visit our Steam Community Hub to leave your feedback, bring up suggestions, or simply start chatting with other Sphere-Commanders and their experiences:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1273220/discussions/

Thank you for flying with us and your ongoing support!
Stay safe!

-Your Teams of Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1273220/Sphere__Flying_Cities/

Changed files in this update

"Sphere: Flying Cities"-InternalTesting Depot 1273222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link