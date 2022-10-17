First Sphere - Flying Cities (v.1.0.2) - Second Hotfix now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9732840 · Last edited 17 October 2022 – 12:19:11 UTC by Wendy

Commanders,

Today, we have released our second full release hotfix (version 1.0.2) for our Sphere - Flying Cities!

Without further ado, the following fixes will be included:

Fixed a bug that could lead to savegames no longer loading. Shoutout to everybody, who has provided us with detailed reports and savegames, to get this sorted and tackled quickly! Please keep it up!

Implemented Outro-Video No abrupt ending anymore!

Fixed a bug with the production components of the Large Processing Plant.

Fixed pathfinding of pedestrians in the residential complex.

Wanna leave feedback, suggestions, chat about the game?

Please visit our Steam Community Hub to leave your feedback, bring up suggestions, or simply start chatting with other Sphere-Commanders and their experiences:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1273220/discussions/

Thank you for flying with us and your ongoing support!

Stay safe!

-Your Teams of Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment-

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1273220/Sphere__Flying_Cities/