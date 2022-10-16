-Fixed issue with Guild Talent drops not dropping
-Fixed Infinium bonus not applying
-Re-Scaled Mine Boss for a higher player count
-Possibly fixed server ping issue due to boss
-Added more characters/symbols to the chat font
-Possible fix for items auto selling when obtained
-Fixed log spam from engineer
-Fixed server block count not showing > 16.78mil
-Fixed issue with player health not setting to correct value for the boss fight
Infinimine update for 16 October 2022
Infinimine Ver.29
