Infinimine Ver.29

-Fixed issue with Guild Talent drops not dropping

-Fixed Infinium bonus not applying

-Re-Scaled Mine Boss for a higher player count

-Possibly fixed server ping issue due to boss

-Added more characters/symbols to the chat font

-Possible fix for items auto selling when obtained

-Fixed log spam from engineer

-Fixed server block count not showing > 16.78mil

-Fixed issue with player health not setting to correct value for the boss fight