Share · View all patches · Build 9732716 · Last edited 17 October 2022 – 05:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi All,

Just another small patch based on V1.0.4:

-Fixed rare bug that caused the character to be invincible.

-Fixed a bug on Boss Leviathan, which caused it not be damaged by a melee weapon.

-Fixed Ending VII “The Executioner” so now it works correctly.

The version number will still shows V1.0.4.