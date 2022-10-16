 Skip to content

Donut Arena update for 16 October 2022

Donut Arena on BGS 2022

Share

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

I'd like to thank everyone for all the feedback I'm having for being at BGS 2022 and for everyone that visited my booth. It was an amazing experience and I'm glad I got to meet so many different people!

I already miss everything!

