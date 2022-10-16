Donut Arena on BGS 2022

Hello!
I'd like to thank everyone for all the feedback I'm having for being at BGS 2022 and for everyone that visited my booth. It was an amazing experience and I'm glad I got to meet so many different people!
I already miss everything!
