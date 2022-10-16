 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TaleSpire update for 16 October 2022

Early Access Content Pack 15: Field of Screams

Share · View all patches · Build 9732686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This Halloween, get lost in a corn maze of terror with these new assets:

  • Corn Stalk props
  • Scarecrow prop
  • Raven mini
  • 3 Zombie minis

Once again, thank you all for your wonderful support!

BUILD-ID: 9732686 - Download Size: 43.6 MB

Changed files in this update

TaleSpire Depot Depot 720622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link