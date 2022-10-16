Early Access Content Pack 15: Field of Screams

Share · View all patches · Build 9732686 · Last edited 16 October 2022 – 20:19:04 UTC by Wendy

This Halloween, get lost in a corn maze of terror with these new assets:

Corn Stalk props

Scarecrow prop

Raven mini

3 Zombie minis

Once again, thank you all for your wonderful support!

BUILD-ID: 9732686 - Download Size: 43.6 MB