Update in the test branch - radio communications, I-Com

As I said the last time, I always wanted to add some sort of communication devices to the game, where the unfriendly civilians and the enemy teams could start using their radios to organize bigger attacks, share the locations of your troops, etc. This is what I started working on with this update of the game.

As usual, I'm first releasing the update into the test branch of the game. I plan on pushing it into the main release channel next week.

From now on, (almost) all the enemy patrols and ambush missions will have units carrying a radio. In various situations, they're gonna use it to request reinforcements and coordinate with other teams.

In most cases this means that if you attack an enemy patrol, you may soon find yourself defending from multiple enemy teams, coming to their help.

I've also rebuilt the AI driving the mortar teams. They were previously a bit too powerful, often able to attack you from the other side of the map, with no way for you to even attempt to find where they fired from. With that in mind, I've - reduced their accuracy, made their response radius much smaller, and also added radio comms to them (if they don't get a cry for help over the radio, they will not respond to firefights happening far away).

You get a new vehicle for intercepting the radio comms

I'm adding a "transmissions interceptor" vehicle. If you place it on the map, it's gonna give you a lot of insight into what the enemy units are doing, helping you uncover their mortar teams, find the ambushes, and in general - see what the AI might be planning to do next.

To make full use of this unit, you're gonna have to man it with a translator (or make one stand near it, at least). If you don't have a translator available, all you'll see is that some transmission took place, without any details.

In other news - I will slowly be exchanging all the gun sounds

The weapon sounds in the game have always been rather weak and anemic, especially the vehicle turrets. I started replacing them in this update, and will continue doing so for all the weapons in the future releases.

Full changelog for this test release

version 0.8.4: