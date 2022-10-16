Version 0.983

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

First update! I've been unable to work on the game as much as I would like recently, but I finally got enough bug fixes and new features together that I felt it was time to push out an update.

New Features:

Updated the hat generation for Random mode - lots of hat effects that were previously exclusive the challenge hats can now appear on random hats in Random mode.

Animated the firepits on Feudal Fairways

Added a camera pan when you start each hole. The camera will start focused on the hole, then pan to Brian. This will give players a better sense of where the hole is on each level.

Speedrun mode countdown - Along with the camera pan, there is now a 3 second countdown before the timer starts. You can still do things like move the arrow or pick a powerup, but you cannot start the power bar until the timer starts.

Bug Fixes/Tweaks:

Updated to a newer version of Unity - this appears to have solved several bugs that were hard to track down and fix, including a bug where your score was not saved after finishing a course, and you got to open 2 of each type of chest.

Spaced out Star image and the numbers showing how many you mad on the course select screen

Fixed a penalty that was not collectible on Candy Country normal hole 3

Made almost all of the course stars easier to obtain. A lot of these were balanced around the best scores of the 5 or so people playtesting the game, and I think they may have been a bit aggressive.

Forced the max frame rate of the game to match the refresh rate of the monitor. This was supposed to help with the screen tearing that I've noticed while playing on my laptop... Other players do not seem to have this issue, so more research needs to be done here.

Feedback is always welcome on our Discord Server.