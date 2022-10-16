The Fall Update!

Greetings Planetary Defenders! Its your boy Natedog769 and I welcome you to the Planetary Defense Fall Update! Version 1.5! I am excited to introduce to you 2 new game modes as well as the new enemy type AND a new currency mechanic!

Under Attack!

2 new game modes called UFO Attack and Asteroid Attack have been added. These feature 20 minute sprints of orbital turret chaos against one of these enemy types. The last patch introduced light, medium, and heavy versions of the Orbiters and Roamer UFOs and here you will battle against them with 5 orbital positions (instead of the full 7). The original game mode is now called the Invasion and previously it was never ending, a see how far you can make it, but now there is definitive end after 15 3-minute waves.

2 new tabs have been added to the scoreboard for these games mode scores.

Frigates!

A new enemy ship has been dispatched! These Alien battleships come wielding several Sat-Turret destroying guns! These ships are heavily armored so fire power needs to be concentrated on its weak spots or shoot down the many onboard guns!

Digital Currency!

Oh no! Not more crypto talk... Don’t despair! This game mechanic is a play on digital currency, as a way to add a little tension to the earning and spending of the in-game coins. Previously there was just a basic earn and spend system but now with 3 new digital currencies, each will offer an additional challenge, each bearing a unique function that will make the coin lose value, become harder to acquire, or straight up burn your unspent surplus. Details on how the system works will be in the newly updated Help menu.

The in-game UI was also updated in the last patch but has been cleaned up and expanded to feature a new Digi-Coin panel. Hover over the coin value with the mouse and it will display the important values of the coin.

Additional changes

There have been a few changes and additions to certain systems

UFO attacks have become inaccurate. Now UFOs won’t have a guaranteed hit on certain targets especially at farther distances.

The Console has been updated to feature new bits of lore to help set the stage of the game and give fun context. The Console is updated to display the speaker of the message, whether it be an advisor or the in-game 'AI computer system'

The Console can also be toggled on and off with a new button at the bottom of the screen.

In the works

The next update will be in the winter called the Lunar Update to be available in time for the Lunar New Year! For this update I have planned one more new game mode that should really change up the gameplay in a couple ways.

I also will be working on revolutionizing the score system for more detailed statistics and make way for for in-game achievements!

I have ideas for a few more coins but I want to see how these first 3 will pan out.

I will also continue working on artwork for sprites and UI and visual effects and balances for stats as well.

Thank you again for playing my game its truly an honor!

Yours Truly

Natedog769 of SODEC Games