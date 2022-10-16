Update 0.3.0.450

The update affected many places in the game, some were able to enter the current list.
-
Construction of the city.
Territory planning.
Placement of buildings with the ability to go inside the premises.
-
Optimization of the ground surface material.
Removed the parallax effect technology, as it greatly affects the performance of the game.
Simplification of materials and change of visual rendering algorithms.
-
Optimization of the starting map.
Reduced number of some objects.
Changing draw distances and applying loding.
-
Rain optimization.
Reducing the number of raindrops.
Adding puddle draw distances.
Simplification of puddle material.
-
Adding places with loot.
-
Adding accommodations.
In order for the player to wait out the night, there is an overnight stay in the form of a mattress in the places of NPCs and large places of interest.
-
Preparing for Halloween.
Themed pumpkins are placed on the location.
-
Filling the location.
Changed files in this update