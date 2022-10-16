Update 0.3.0.450

The update affected many places in the game, some were able to enter the current list.

Construction of the city.

Territory planning.

Placement of buildings with the ability to go inside the premises.

Optimization of the ground surface material.

Removed the parallax effect technology, as it greatly affects the performance of the game.

Simplification of materials and change of visual rendering algorithms.

Optimization of the starting map.

Reduced number of some objects.

Changing draw distances and applying loding.

Rain optimization.

Reducing the number of raindrops.

Adding puddle draw distances.

Simplification of puddle material.

Adding places with loot.

Adding accommodations.

In order for the player to wait out the night, there is an overnight stay in the form of a mattress in the places of NPCs and large places of interest.

Preparing for Halloween.

Themed pumpkins are placed on the location.