Oil Manager update for 16 October 2022

Modification of the test drilling system

Build 9732456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modification of the system for test drilling:

Select a cell where you want to drill the test hole. Up to 5 attempts are possible. $10,000 is due per attempt.

Added autosave function.

Added some translations.

Several bug fixes.

