BALLYGON update for 16 October 2022

The BALLYGON Version 2.0 Update is now here!

BALLYGON update for 16 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BALLYGON Version 2.0 brings new exciting updates! Thanks to community feedback, new features and improvements have been added to the game.

Here's a summary of what's new in Version 2.0:

  • New physics properties for faster and more dynamic gameplay
  • New default control scheme for precise movement
  • Assist Mode is now Modifier Mode
  • New Invisible Stage, Enemy Energy, and Modifier Mania modes
  • Personal Best stopwatch added
  • Stage layout and order updates
  • More Tokens to collect
  • Reduced cost of some Token Exchange items
  • Fightstick Remap added for LR Bumper camera controls
  • New songs added: "Heartbeat" and "Neon (Remix)" by Anthony Seeha

Detailed patch notes will be available on the Official BALLYGON Website soon.

Join the Seeha Circle community on Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/xZdWemZdye

Follow BALLYGON on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ballygon

Thank you for playing BALLYGON. I hope you enjoy what Version 2.0 has to offer and please look forward to more exciting updates!
-Anthony Seeha

