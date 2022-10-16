The BALLYGON Version 2.0 Update is now here!

BALLYGON Version 2.0 brings new exciting updates! Thanks to community feedback, new features and improvements have been added to the game.
Here's a summary of what's new in Version 2.0:
- New physics properties for faster and more dynamic gameplay
- New default control scheme for precise movement
- Assist Mode is now Modifier Mode
- New Invisible Stage, Enemy Energy, and Modifier Mania modes
- Personal Best stopwatch added
- Stage layout and order updates
- More Tokens to collect
- Reduced cost of some Token Exchange items
- Fightstick Remap added for LR Bumper camera controls
- New songs added: "Heartbeat" and "Neon (Remix)" by Anthony Seeha
Detailed patch notes will be available on the Official BALLYGON Website soon.
Join the Seeha Circle community on Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/xZdWemZdye
Follow BALLYGON on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ballygon
Thank you for playing BALLYGON. I hope you enjoy what Version 2.0 has to offer and please look forward to more exciting updates!
-Anthony Seeha
Changed files in this update