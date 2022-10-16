The BALLYGON Version 2.0 Update is now here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9732430 · Last edited 16 October 2022 – 21:06:31 UTC by Wendy

BALLYGON Version 2.0 brings new exciting updates! Thanks to community feedback, new features and improvements have been added to the game.

Here's a summary of what's new in Version 2.0:

New physics properties for faster and more dynamic gameplay

New default control scheme for precise movement

Assist Mode is now Modifier Mode

New Invisible Stage, Enemy Energy, and Modifier Mania modes

Personal Best stopwatch added

Stage layout and order updates

More Tokens to collect

Reduced cost of some Token Exchange items

Fightstick Remap added for LR Bumper camera controls

New songs added: "Heartbeat" and "Neon (Remix)" by Anthony Seeha

Detailed patch notes will be available on the Official BALLYGON Website soon.

Thank you for playing BALLYGON. I hope you enjoy what Version 2.0 has to offer and please look forward to more exciting updates!

-Anthony Seeha