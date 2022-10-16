Small update (v1.028)

Turns out that mouse lock was causing problems with some accessibility softwares, so i added option to disable mouse lock.
-Added mouse lock option to graphics options
-Fixed Ninja's piercing slash extending further than intended (Super ability)
