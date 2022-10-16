 Skip to content

The Struggle of Combat update for 16 October 2022

Small update (v1.028)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Turns out that mouse lock was causing problems with some accessibility softwares, so i added option to disable mouse lock.

-Added mouse lock option to graphics options
-Fixed Ninja's piercing slash extending further than intended (Super ability)

