- fixed a bug in leaderboards
- the western world got a few inhabitants
- in Egypt a few mummies have been added
- the current highscore is now displayed in the HUD
- new highscore is visualized in the HUD
- improvements in the main menu
Eutergeläuter update for 16 October 2022
Version 0.3.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
"Eutergelaeuter"-Depot Depot 1170251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update