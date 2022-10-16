 Skip to content

Eutergeläuter update for 16 October 2022

Version 0.3.1.0

Build 9732316 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a bug in leaderboards
  • the western world got a few inhabitants
  • in Egypt a few mummies have been added
  • the current highscore is now displayed in the HUD
  • new highscore is visualized in the HUD
  • improvements in the main menu

