Update #2 for 16 October 2022

Our apologies -- the patch we uploaded a moment ago was the wrong build. Hopefully this new patch should reflect the most up-to-date build (version 0.8.1).
Changes for this particular build are minor (we're still in Early Access), but more comprehensive updates are coming soon! Here's a summary of what's new for version 0.8.1, released on Sunday, 16 Oct 2022:
- Updated music for two scenes
- Placeholder end screen now indicates a commitment to a full game release in 2023! (For real this time!)
Changed files in this update