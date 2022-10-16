 Skip to content

Bugs 'N Boo Hags update for 16 October 2022

Update #2 for 16 October 2022

Our apologies -- the patch we uploaded a moment ago was the wrong build. Hopefully this new patch should reflect the most up-to-date build (version 0.8.1).

Changes for this particular build are minor (we're still in Early Access), but more comprehensive updates are coming soon! Here's a summary of what's new for version 0.8.1, released on Sunday, 16 Oct 2022:

  1. Updated music for two scenes
  2. Placeholder end screen now indicates a commitment to a full game release in 2023! (For real this time!)

