Main story progress, cage trap, new fog spreader, parallax terrain - v0.23

Hey Everyone,

Another update is here! Introducing some progress in the main story, resettable cage trap, new fog spreader, better looking terrain, some changes and few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

See you in two weeks!

ADDED

progress in main story

resettable cage trap building (only damageable with axes)

opening a distinct looking cabinet will cause Urdust spread

terrain ground 3D displacement

trash bag is now used to collect Urid crust

3D terrain graphics setting

window & borderless window screen mode setting

firearm rustle sounds when aiming

damaged vehicle sound

use action dismiss sound

saving hint

CHANGED

vehicles now smoke by damage, eventually catch on fire (removed bump texture)

vehicle damage now affects its speed

Urblob sometimes spreads very fast

breaking a wooden object drops either coal or wood (by damage type)

breaking Urid crust no longer drops Urid item (you have to use a trash bag)

buffed broken bottle weapon

adjusted some props

improved some textures

breakables now may drop multiple shatter parts in one hit

free pillar building separate icon for better recognition

more herb & mushroom spawns

increased building placing distance

FIXED