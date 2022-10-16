Share · View all patches · Build 9732089 · Last edited 16 October 2022 – 18:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Greetings,

Update V0.5 is live now!

It new unit uniqueness, new UIs, achievements, bug fixes. new graphics .. and much more. Thanks to the community for all the feedback we have been getting.

List of changes and additions below.

Units Uniqueness

Each unit now have a unique ability when placed in the battlefield, here are all of them:

M1 - Cheap starting unit

Medic - Heals units

MG - Defensive shield anywhere

Armored - Puts shield on units behind it

Bazooka - Big splash damage

Sniper - Give bigger range to units around it

M2 Mortar - Ranged and anti-crowd support unit

Bicycle - Stun enemies when explodes

Spitfire - Lessen the duration of airborne ability

M1 Bayonet - Charging unit, kills enemies with one hit

Bofors - Shoots planes and ground units

M3 Halftrack - Carrying 3 soldiers and MG

SMG - Increase fire rate for allies in radius

Canon- Very Big Splash Damage

Shotgun - Shots multiple units in close range

M7 Grenade Launcher - Can shot from behind blocked defenses

Flamethrower - Sets all enemies in line on fire

Shield - Have big amount of health

*Some unit's upgrades have been transferred to being unique ability and got replaced with new upgrade.

New UI for Upgrades Panel

New Upgrade's Panel has been added.

Defend The Base

Cleared some obstacles for better commander usage.

Dangerous Shores

Cleared some obstacles for better commander usage, and re-baked lighting.

The Farm

Some assets had broken baked lighting

Achievements

30 achievements has been added.

Unlocking new unit slows the game down, has been fixed

M7 grenades launcher shots only one time, has been fixed

Sniper's Smoke Screen upgrade produce smoke that never goes away, has been fixed

Flamethrower particle system stops showing, has been fixed

Sometimes End Game screen shows randomly, has been fixed

Build mode and pause has been removed from the upgrade phase

Bayonet's Discount upgrade, was showing incorrect numbers, has been fixed

M7 grenades launcher wasn't been targeted by enemies due missing tag, has been fixed

Flame thrower and MG sometimes shoot slightly off, has been fixed

Sounds

Most of the sounds has been fixed and new ones has been added.

Upgrades

New upgrades has been added

Armored - Armor up

Gives 5 armor to units standing around

Sniper - AP bullets

Deal 20% more damage to vehicles

SMG - Quick reload

Increase reload speed by 15%

M2 Mortar - Metal Break

Increase damage against vehicles by 20%

New Stun Sprite Animation has been added.

Sniper bullet trail has been added

Artillery Strike trail has been added

Bomber ability trail has been added

Metal hit particle system has been added

Artillery's ability has been improved in terms of sounds and visuals

UI unit stats now appear near mouse for better clarity

Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/DPUxxzOV/netd-roadmap

Enjoy gaming,

Northend Games Team