Northend Tower Defense update for 16 October 2022

Update V0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9732089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

Update V0.5 is live now!

It new unit uniqueness, new UIs, achievements, bug fixes. new graphics .. and much more. Thanks to the community for all the feedback we have been getting.

List of changes and additions below.

Units Uniqueness

Each unit now have a unique ability when placed in the battlefield, here are all of them:

  • M1 - Cheap starting unit
  • Medic - Heals units
  • MG - Defensive shield anywhere
  • Armored - Puts shield on units behind it
  • Bazooka - Big splash damage
  • Sniper - Give bigger range to units around it
  • M2 Mortar - Ranged and anti-crowd support unit
  • Bicycle - Stun enemies when explodes
  • Spitfire - Lessen the duration of airborne ability
  • M1 Bayonet - Charging unit, kills enemies with one hit
  • Bofors - Shoots planes and ground units
  • M3 Halftrack - Carrying 3 soldiers and MG
  • SMG - Increase fire rate for allies in radius
  • Canon- Very Big Splash Damage
  • Shotgun - Shots multiple units in close range
  • M7 Grenade Launcher - Can shot from behind blocked defenses
  • Flamethrower - Sets all enemies in line on fire
  • Shield - Have big amount of health

*Some unit's upgrades have been transferred to being unique ability and got replaced with new upgrade.

New UI for Upgrades Panel

New Upgrade's Panel has been added.

Defend The Base

Cleared some obstacles for better commander usage.

Dangerous Shores

Cleared some obstacles for better commander usage, and re-baked lighting.

The Farm

Some assets had broken baked lighting

Achievements

30 achievements has been added.

  • Unlocking new unit slows the game down, has been fixed
  • M7 grenades launcher shots only one time, has been fixed
  • Sniper's Smoke Screen upgrade produce smoke that never goes away, has been fixed
  • Flamethrower particle system stops showing, has been fixed
  • Sometimes End Game screen shows randomly, has been fixed
  • Build mode and pause has been removed from the upgrade phase
  • Bayonet's Discount upgrade, was showing incorrect numbers, has been fixed
  • M7 grenades launcher wasn't been targeted by enemies due missing tag, has been fixed
  • Flame thrower and MG sometimes shoot slightly off, has been fixed

Sounds

Most of the sounds has been fixed and new ones has been added.

Upgrades

New upgrades has been added

Armored - Armor up

Gives 5 armor to units standing around

Sniper - AP bullets

Deal 20% more damage to vehicles

SMG - Quick reload

Increase reload speed by 15%

M2 Mortar - Metal Break

Increase damage against vehicles by 20%

  • New Stun Sprite Animation has been added.
  • Sniper bullet trail has been added
  • Artillery Strike trail has been added
  • Bomber ability trail has been added
  • Metal hit particle system has been added
  • Artillery's ability has been improved in terms of sounds and visuals
  • UI unit stats now appear near mouse for better clarity

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/DPUxxzOV/netd-roadmap

Enjoy gaming,
Northend Games Team

