Greetings,
Update V0.5 is live now!
It new unit uniqueness, new UIs, achievements, bug fixes. new graphics .. and much more. Thanks to the community for all the feedback we have been getting.
List of changes and additions below.
Units Uniqueness
Each unit now have a unique ability when placed in the battlefield, here are all of them:
- M1 - Cheap starting unit
- Medic - Heals units
- MG - Defensive shield anywhere
- Armored - Puts shield on units behind it
- Bazooka - Big splash damage
- Sniper - Give bigger range to units around it
- M2 Mortar - Ranged and anti-crowd support unit
- Bicycle - Stun enemies when explodes
- Spitfire - Lessen the duration of airborne ability
- M1 Bayonet - Charging unit, kills enemies with one hit
- Bofors - Shoots planes and ground units
- M3 Halftrack - Carrying 3 soldiers and MG
- SMG - Increase fire rate for allies in radius
- Canon- Very Big Splash Damage
- Shotgun - Shots multiple units in close range
- M7 Grenade Launcher - Can shot from behind blocked defenses
- Flamethrower - Sets all enemies in line on fire
- Shield - Have big amount of health
*Some unit's upgrades have been transferred to being unique ability and got replaced with new upgrade.
New UI for Upgrades Panel
New Upgrade's Panel has been added.
Defend The Base
Cleared some obstacles for better commander usage.
Dangerous Shores
Cleared some obstacles for better commander usage, and re-baked lighting.
The Farm
Some assets had broken baked lighting
Achievements
30 achievements has been added.
- Unlocking new unit slows the game down, has been fixed
- M7 grenades launcher shots only one time, has been fixed
- Sniper's Smoke Screen upgrade produce smoke that never goes away, has been fixed
- Flamethrower particle system stops showing, has been fixed
- Sometimes End Game screen shows randomly, has been fixed
- Build mode and pause has been removed from the upgrade phase
- Bayonet's Discount upgrade, was showing incorrect numbers, has been fixed
- M7 grenades launcher wasn't been targeted by enemies due missing tag, has been fixed
- Flame thrower and MG sometimes shoot slightly off, has been fixed
Sounds
Most of the sounds has been fixed and new ones has been added.
Upgrades
New upgrades has been added
Armored - Armor up
Gives 5 armor to units standing around
Sniper - AP bullets
Deal 20% more damage to vehicles
SMG - Quick reload
Increase reload speed by 15%
M2 Mortar - Metal Break
Increase damage against vehicles by 20%
- New Stun Sprite Animation has been added.
- Sniper bullet trail has been added
- Artillery Strike trail has been added
- Bomber ability trail has been added
- Metal hit particle system has been added
- Artillery's ability has been improved in terms of sounds and visuals
- UI unit stats now appear near mouse for better clarity
Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/DPUxxzOV/netd-roadmap
Enjoy gaming,
Northend Games Team
