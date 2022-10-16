 Skip to content

Crupt update for 16 October 2022

Update 39

Update 39

Share · View all patches · Build 9732062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed being able to click menu buttons while the game is already exiting to the title screen (notably "Exit" and "Resume")
-Fixed the "point" icon for the point display eating cursor inputs (caused some things to be unclickable when near it)
-Removed unnecessary EventSystem creating error messages
-Removed a bunch of unnecessary empty text objects on items in shop UIs

Changed files in this update

