-Fixed being able to click menu buttons while the game is already exiting to the title screen (notably "Exit" and "Resume")
-Fixed the "point" icon for the point display eating cursor inputs (caused some things to be unclickable when near it)
-Removed unnecessary EventSystem creating error messages
-Removed a bunch of unnecessary empty text objects on items in shop UIs
Crupt update for 16 October 2022
Update 39
-Fixed being able to click menu buttons while the game is already exiting to the title screen (notably "Exit" and "Resume")
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update