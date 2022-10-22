Valkyrie of Phantasm is now in Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 9732049 · Last edited 22 October 2022 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

Valkyrie of Phantasm, the high-speed aerial versus battle game based on the Touhou series, is now in Early Access on Steam!

Check out our new trailer!



To celebrate the occasion, we're holding a Twitter giveaway campaign, where you can win a special t-shirt by following us and retweeting the campaign tweet! Check the PLAYISM Twitter account for details!

Get Valkyrie of Phantasm here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2015620/_/

