 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 16 October 2022

V1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9731985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed a bug in the Postscript.
・Fixed a bug in a small boss battle.
・Fixed a bug where rock shelds doesn't work as expected.
・Fixed a bug where certain sound effects are too loud.
・Fixed a bug where in the Postscript that battle state doesn't end even if the battle is over.
・Fixed a bug in the Postscript where certain skills does not function properly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1718571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link