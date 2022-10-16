・Fixed a bug in the Postscript.
・Fixed a bug in a small boss battle.
・Fixed a bug where rock shelds doesn't work as expected.
・Fixed a bug where certain sound effects are too loud.
・Fixed a bug where in the Postscript that battle state doesn't end even if the battle is over.
・Fixed a bug in the Postscript where certain skills does not function properly.
ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 16 October 2022
V1.0.4
・Fixed a bug in the Postscript.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update