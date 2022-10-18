The Last Cargo - Halloween Update 1.3.5

It's that time again! Time for another update to The Last Cargo. So without further ado - here's a list of (spooky) changes and fixes:

Major:

Mark Button - Added special red button to the radar that can mark your current location. It can only mark one point at a time, but has unlimited uses.

Resetting Sensors Task - Has been revisited. Added no "time limit" while resetting sensors and enemies ("destructive objects") does not explode after entering wrong number (but you still receive a small amount of damage). It has also been made easier so that the sequence of numbers increases with the progress of the task.

Carriers - Inactive and active carriers have new sounds, new animations of taking damage and their AI have been improved (and slightly less aggressive). Also from now on, active caries will always drop tokens upon death.

Steam Cloud - Finally added Steam Cloud support to The Last Cargo.

General:

Added effect of "pressing" buttons/items in the inventory.

Added new tutorial about radar and improved others.

Added new "pop-up information" (when there is no need to use certain items, etc.).

Added few new sounds and few others have been improved.

Enemies ("destructive objects") now can sometimes cancel self-destruct when the player is too far away from them.

Added reminder (new sound and effect) of the last minute until the deadly infection to fully develop.

Removed ability to use some of the items when there is no need for them (no more accidental use).

Using candle is now possible only when the previous one is starting to burn out.

And other smaller changes and improvements.

Balance Adjustments:

Candles burns with a slightly stronger light and burns for a little longer.

Time for deadly infection to fully develop increased by 1 minute - on all difficulty levels.

Using hospital bed (besides basic treatment) also delays the development of the deadly infection by 1 minute.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed overlapping sounds when using items in the inventory.

Fixed a bug with ability to moving fast with broken wheelchair.

Fixed a bug with picking up "raw fish" (causing the wrong slot to be highlighted in the loot window).

Fixed a bug with enemies ("destructive objects") that was sometimes stuck on walls and objects - or rather, they should stuck much less now.

Fixed a bug with the overcharged electric pulse "ready icon color" (after using it manually from the inventory).

Happy halloween everybody and see you in the next update!

- Ehnenu