-=Patch notes v0.62=

-Changed how and when enemies are placed on the streets
-Waifu Bot is now armed with deadly homing missiles
-Fixed some weapon reload animations when re-equipping a weapon during a reload.
-Changed some inner workings on death/teleporting, some rare cases of failing death/teleporting may be fixed now (needs more testing)
-Secret areas now contains a secret trunk with cash
Note: some silent patches happened on the beginning of this week, with:
-fixed convenience store limits and now shows reasons on why armor piercing cant be added to selected weapon (also increased armor piercing effect)
-fixing endings on Part III. Plus: enemies will show on more parts of the streets
That's for todays patch! Next, I want to finally address the issue with gamepads, maybe change how choosing clothes/armor works, and change Chapter 4 totally - for something less grindy - and more meaningful.
