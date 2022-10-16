-=Patch notes v0.62=

-Changed how and when enemies are placed on the streets

-Waifu Bot is now armed with deadly homing missiles

-Fixed some weapon reload animations when re-equipping a weapon during a reload.

-Changed some inner workings on death/teleporting, some rare cases of failing death/teleporting may be fixed now (needs more testing)

-Secret areas now contains a secret trunk with cash

Note: some silent patches happened on the beginning of this week, with:

-fixed convenience store limits and now shows reasons on why armor piercing cant be added to selected weapon (also increased armor piercing effect)

-fixing endings on Part III. Plus: enemies will show on more parts of the streets

That's for todays patch! Next, I want to finally address the issue with gamepads, maybe change how choosing clothes/armor works, and change Chapter 4 totally - for something less grindy - and more meaningful.

Cheers!