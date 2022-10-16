 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 16 October 2022

Update, Version 20221016

Update, Version 20221016

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
[Oasis Teahouse]Random adventurers may now visit this location.
[Lost in the Sand]You can now ask the bartender of Oasis Teahouse about the missing professors.
[Egypt]Added the spell book of fireball in the item drop list of Aten Cultists.
简体中文
【绿洲茶馆】随机的冒险者可能出现在这个区域。
【迷失于沙之中】你现在可以询问绿洲茶馆的酒保关于失踪的教授的事情。
【埃及】在阿腾邪教徒的物品掉落列表里加入了火球术的法术书。

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
