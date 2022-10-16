Update, Version 20221016

English

[Oasis Teahouse]Random adventurers may now visit this location.

[Lost in the Sand]You can now ask the bartender of Oasis Teahouse about the missing professors.

[Egypt]Added the spell book of fireball in the item drop list of Aten Cultists.

简体中文

【绿洲茶馆】随机的冒险者可能出现在这个区域。

【迷失于沙之中】你现在可以询问绿洲茶馆的酒保关于失踪的教授的事情。

【埃及】在阿腾邪教徒的物品掉落列表里加入了火球术的法术书。