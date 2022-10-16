"Lore & Automation" Update is now LIVE!

Hello Terraformers!

The "Lore & Automation" is now available for everyone!

You can now try to discover the secrets of the 3 new ancient secret biomes, automate your base with the new autocrafter, and finally breath on your planet when your reach the new breathable atmosphere stage!

Are you ready to encounter new butterflies species? Create the gigantic heaters and drills t5 ?! And finally be able to mine what you really want with the Ore Extractor t3!

As promised, we are delivering this update less than 3 months after the previous one, and we are sticking to our roadmap adding the Breathable atmosphere stage and more backstory to the game!

Check out the trailer:

Your save files will transfer seamlessly to the update. But if you want to try a fresh adventure, feel free to create a new game to fully experience this update!

If your game is not up to date, restart Steam to download the latest version (v0.6.006)

We sincerly hope you'll like it!

Full Changelog

V 0.6.006 - "Lore & Automation" Update

Major changes :

Breathable atmosphere stage, player can breathe freely outside once reached

New Biomes :

3 new big secret biomes related to the history of the planet.

New objects :

AutoCrafter : player can choose a recipe, and this machine will automaticaly craft it if the ingredients are within range

Ore extractor T3 : player can filter the type of ore extracted

3 new butterflies species (1 hidden)

Air Filter : player can reduce the oxygen consumption before the full breathable atmosphere.

Exoskelton t3

Mutagen t2

Osmium rod

New mushroom tree seed

Heater T5

Drill T5

Insect rocket

Butterlies farm t2

Beehive t2

Microchip – Construction menu filter

New golden effigie

Misc :

New message and guidance from Riley

2 new achievements

3 new golden crates

Balancing :

Increase insects terraformation level requirement

Increase water filter terraformation level requirement

Reduce base health decreasing in hardcore mode

New loot stage for atmosphere stage

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice & Amélie for Miju Games