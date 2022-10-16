"Lore & Automation" Update is now LIVE!

Hello Terraformers!
The "Lore & Automation" is now available for everyone!
You can now try to discover the secrets of the 3 new ancient secret biomes, automate your base with the new autocrafter, and finally breath on your planet when your reach the new breathable atmosphere stage!
Are you ready to encounter new butterflies species? Create the gigantic heaters and drills t5 ?! And finally be able to mine what you really want with the Ore Extractor t3!
As promised, we are delivering this update less than 3 months after the previous one, and we are sticking to our roadmap adding the Breathable atmosphere stage and more backstory to the game!
Check out the trailer:
Your save files will transfer seamlessly to the update. But if you want to try a fresh adventure, feel free to create a new game to fully experience this update!
If your game is not up to date, restart Steam to download the latest version (v0.6.006)
We sincerly hope you'll like it!
Full Changelog
V 0.6.006 - "Lore & Automation" Update
Major changes :
- Breathable atmosphere stage, player can breathe freely outside once reached
New Biomes :
- 3 new big secret biomes related to the history of the planet.
New objects :
- AutoCrafter : player can choose a recipe, and this machine will automaticaly craft it if the ingredients are within range
- Ore extractor T3 : player can filter the type of ore extracted
- 3 new butterflies species (1 hidden)
- Air Filter : player can reduce the oxygen consumption before the full breathable atmosphere.
- Exoskelton t3
- Mutagen t2
- Osmium rod
- New mushroom tree seed
- Heater T5
- Drill T5
- Insect rocket
- Butterlies farm t2
- Beehive t2
- Microchip – Construction menu filter
- New golden effigie
Misc :
- New message and guidance from Riley
- 2 new achievements
- 3 new golden crates
Balancing :
- Increase insects terraformation level requirement
- Increase water filter terraformation level requirement
- Reduce base health decreasing in hardcore mode
- New loot stage for atmosphere stage
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice & Amélie for Miju Games
